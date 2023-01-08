Alief ISD teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident, according to police

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Domestic violence led to the death of an Alief ISD teacher Saturday night, according to police.

Officers with the Sugar Land Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in New Territory at about 9:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman dead in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as Wendy Duan, an elementary school teacher at Alief ISD, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting is related to domestic violence and they have identified a man as a suspect.