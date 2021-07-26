Alex Bregman's road back to Astros from injury underway with Sugar Land Skeeters assignment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Alex Bregman's road back to the Houston Astros' lineup after more than a month away from the team is underway.
Bregman is beginning a rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Skeeters in AAA ball. The Skeeters are in the middle of a road series in Oklahoma City.
Bregman has been inactive since June 17 when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain.
The third baseman has played in 59 games this season, logging 36 hits on 150 at-bats, with 34 RBIs.
Fans closer to home may get a chance to see Bregman play in Sugar Land when the Skeeters begin a six-game series at Constellation Field on Thursday against El Paso.
