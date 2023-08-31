Alex Bregman gifts Navasota 5-year-old cancer patient with Astros merchandise

The 5-year-old has been fighting for much of his life already, so when an Astros star learned he's a big fan, the boy got a championship-sized delivery.

NAVASOTA, Texas (KTRK) -- Random acts of kindness have the potential to make the world a better place, especially in sports. A Houston Astros player surprised a young cancer patient from Navasota.

The 5-year-old boy battling cancer named Braxton Castillo is a huge Astros fan and recently received a gift box from Astros star, Alex Bregman. The gift box included a signed baseball from Bregman, Astros-themed blanket, and a greeting card from the Bregman family.

"It (gift box) came at the perfect time," Braxton's mom said of her son showing excitement and gratitude when receiving the surprise. "And it was just a huge blessing."

According to Braxton's family, he is expected to be cancer-free in December 2024.