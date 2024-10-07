Groundbreaking cancer study to focus on Black women, often understudied and over-impacted

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your voice could be key in the fight to improve the health of Black women for generations to come.

The American Cancer Society has launched the VOICES of Black Women, the largest behavioral and environmental-focused population study of cancer risk and outcomes in Black women in the United States.

Dr. Fola May joined Eyewitness News to encourage Black women to participate.

She said the 30-year study is designed to help researchers understand the drivers of cancer incidence, mortality, and resilience within this demographic.

May also noted that Black women are understudied and over-impacted. This study will gather valuable data from Black women between the ages of 25 and 55 from diverse backgrounds and income levels who have not been diagnosed with cancer.

The organization's goal is to enroll over 100,000 Black women across 20 states and D.C.

You can learn more about this study and find out if you're eligible to become a part of it at Voices.Cancer.org.

