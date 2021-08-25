Houston Astros

Alex Bregman back in Houston Astros lineup after quadriceps injury sidelined him since June

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who hasn't played since June 16 because of a left quadriceps strain, is returning to the team Wednesday.

"Hey y'all... it's been a while.... see y'all this afternoon," Bregman posted on Twitter.



The Astros, who have a 4-game lead over Oakland in the American League West, play the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Bregman worked out at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday after playing a rehabilitation game for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday night.

He is hitting .275 with seven homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games this season.

The video above is from July 2021 when Bregman's rehab stint began.
