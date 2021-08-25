Alex Bregman back in Houston Astros lineup after quadriceps injury sidelined him since June

Hey y’all… it’s been a while 🤣🤣🤣… see y’all this afternoon pic.twitter.com/76mWsjqrKJ — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) August 25, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who hasn't played since June 16 because of a left quadriceps strain, is returning to the team Wednesday."Hey y'all... it's been a while.... see y'all this afternoon," Bregman posted on Twitter.The Astros, who have a 4-game lead over Oakland in the American League West, play the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.Bregman worked out at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday after playing a rehabilitation game for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday night.He is hitting .275 with seven homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games this season.