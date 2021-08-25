Alex Bregman back in Houston Astros lineup after quadriceps injury sidelined him since June

"Hey y'all... it's been a while.... see y'all this afternoon," Bregman posted on Twitter.
Hey y’all… it’s been a while 🤣🤣🤣… see y’all this afternoon pic.twitter.com/76mWsjqrKJ— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) August 25, 2021
The Astros, who have a 4-game lead over Oakland in the American League West, play the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
Bregman worked out at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday after playing a rehabilitation game for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday night.
He is hitting .275 with seven homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games this season.
The video above is from July 2021 when Bregman's rehab stint began.