Politics

HHS Secretary Alex Azar submits letter of resignation, cites US Capitol riot as reason

WASHINGTON DC -- President Donald Trump has lost another member of his cabinet with just a few days remaining in his term.

Health And Human Services Secretary Alex Azar cited the riot at the U.S. Capitol as a reason for his resignation letter.

He outlined the department's accomplishments.

The HHS secretary also said the actions and rhetoric over the past week has threatened to tarnish the administration's legacy.

Azar will stay in his role until President-elect Joe Biden's team takes over next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Texas dust blows into Houston thanks to gusty winds
2 brothers missing from SW Houston
Amber Alert issued for Houston 3-month-old baby
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Jan. 16
1 killed in north Harris County hit & run crash
Beautiful but chilly start to the weekend
No sense of smell, family with COVID-19 couldn't detect house fire
Show More
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
Joshua Lollar of Spring, Texas charged in US Capitol riot
Texas Capitol temporarily closed as precaution
More TOP STORIES News