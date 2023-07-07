Woman, 6-year-old, and 4-year-old rushed to hospital from N. Harris Co. major crash, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people, including two small children, were rushed to the hospital from a major, three-vehicle crash scene in north Harris County, deputies said on Thursday evening.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called at about 7:28 p.m. to the 10700 block of Airline Drive, which is between McFarland and West roads in the Aldine area,

An HCSO tweet stated the injured children may have been unrestrained at the time of the crash.

A woman, a 4-year-old, and a 6-year-old were transported for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed, but deputies told ABC13 at the scene everyone is expected to be OK.

Deputies advised drivers to avoid Airline as the investigation blocks traffic.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.