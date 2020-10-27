community strong

Aldine ISD school brings love & support to students at home

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Virtual learning isn't always easy on students, parents or teachers. That's why Aldine ISD is going above and beyond to let kids know they're loved and missed.

At Hoffman Middle School, Principal Jeana Morrison-Adams and her C.A.R.E.S. team regularly make surprise visits to students, bringing them awards, t-shirts, supplies and "I miss you" postcards. C.A.R.E.S. stands for "Caring and Reaching Every Student".

"We're already pumped up because we know our students need to see us, but more importantly, we need to see our students," said Morrison-Adams. "We're just giving some virtual high fives and love. It's everything to them, but it's really everything to us."

Every Aldine I.S.D. school has a C.A.R.E.S. team to support students learning virtually.

"Some of our students have not been in a physical classroom in over six months," said Morrison-Adams. "I hope they know that we do care. We will not stop until every student is back on campus and learning can continue from a face-to-face standpoint."

ABC13 tagged along with the Hoffman C.A.R.E.S team in the video above to capture some of the student surprises on camera!
