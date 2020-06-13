HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed Saturday when an 18-wheeler backed over them at a north Houston grocery store, police said.
It happened some time before 8 a.m. at the Aldi Food Market in the 100 block of West Road near Aldine High School.
A man, believed to be homeless, was asleep in the loading dock area of the store when a delivery driver was backing up to the dock, according to Houston police.
The truck driver was delivering goods to the store when he noticed a dark-colored blanket on the ground as he backed up, police said.
Investigators are calling it an accident.
1 dead in north Houston grocery store loading dock accident
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More