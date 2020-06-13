1 dead in north Houston grocery store loading dock accident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed Saturday when an 18-wheeler backed over them at a north Houston grocery store, police said.It happened some time before 8 a.m. at the Aldi Food Market in the 100 block of West Road near Aldine High School.A man, believed to be homeless, was asleep in the loading dock area of the store when a delivery driver was backing up to the dock, according to Houston police.The truck driver was delivering goods to the store when he noticed a dark-colored blanket on the ground as he backed up, police said.Investigators are calling it an accident.