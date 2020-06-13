1 dead in north Houston grocery store loading dock accident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed Saturday when an 18-wheeler backed over them at a north Houston grocery store, police said.

It happened some time before 8 a.m. at the Aldi Food Market in the 100 block of West Road near Aldine High School.

A man, believed to be homeless, was asleep in the loading dock area of the store when a delivery driver was backing up to the dock, according to Houston police.

The truck driver was delivering goods to the store when he noticed a dark-colored blanket on the ground as he backed up, police said.

Investigators are calling it an accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontraffic fatalitiespedestrian killedtruck crashtraffic accidentperson killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump addresses West Point grads amid military tension
CDC releases guidelines for mass gatherings
Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8
Congresswoman and Houston rapper host free COVID-19 testing site
Hot and dry weather will remain as we head into the weekend
Man crashes after he was shot while driving in NW Houston
Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar
Show More
Man shot in the arms after refusing to hand over money
Officer relieved of duty after social media post
Reality stars 'canceled' over accusations of racism
Woman surrenders on NASA Bypass after Clear Lake chase
Researchers say several vaccines will be ready next year
More TOP STORIES News