Inflation busters: ALDI, Walmart rolling back the clock on prices for Thanksgiving staples

With food prices rising, ALDI and Walmart will be giving a break to shoppers on Thanksgiving meals.

With inflation soaring and food prices rising two major chains will be giving a break to shoppers on their Thanksgiving meals.

Walmart announced Thursday it will roll back prices on Thanksgiving staples to last year's levels, to counter the sharp inflation the nation saw this year.

That includes whole turkeys available for under $1 a pound. The savings last through Dec. 26.

ALDI is topping that, by rewinding the clock three years for many holiday items.

The grocery retailer is bringing prices back to 2019 levels for a range of holiday deserts, appetizers, sides and beverages up to a maximum 30% discount. The items will be marked with a red "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" sticker, with the discounts available Nov. 2-29.