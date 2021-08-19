air travel

These airlines are not serving alcohol on flights amid COVID-19 surge

If you're hoping to get booze on your next flight, you'll have to wait a little while longer. Some airlines decided to suspend their alcohol sales on flights to follow TSA's federal mask mandate for passengers.

American Airlines told ABC News it will continue its alcohol suspension for passengers flying coach until at least January. This comes as the TSA extended its mask rules for passengers through Jan. 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines is the only other carrier that's suspended its alcohol sales. According to the airline, they've not made a decision on an extension yet.

American and Southwest airlines said their original alcohol suspension would last as long as the federal mask mandate.

At United Airlines, you can still get beer, wine and hard seltzer, but it suspended hard liquor sales.

