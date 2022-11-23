Justin Verlander becomes 1st Astro to win Comeback Player of Year

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols was named the winner for the National League.

Astros owner Jim Crane admits he's "never satisfied" and can be demanding of his employees. Where does that leave the defending World Series champs in their pursuit of free agents like Justin Verlander?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't call it a comeback, even if the 30 MLB.com team beat writers think it is.

Those writers determined Justin Verlander's return to form after pitching in just one game from 2020 through the 2021 season was more than enough to give him the American League Comeback Player of the Year.

The Houston Astros' ace had a banner year in spite of questions about his command after Tommy John surgery and his age. The 39-year-old defied all doubt.

JV put up an 18-4 regular season record, leading the AL in wins and ERA, among other significant stats.

He also swept the first-place votes to win his third career AL Cy Young Award for the season's most outstanding pitcher.

Arguably, his biggest achievement this season in a career of many of them may be notching his first ever winning decision in the World Series in nine starts.

The award makes Verlander the first Astro to win it.

As for where the free agent pitcher will land for Opening Day 2023, Verlander has yet to answer that question. But for the Astros, he'll have the eyes and ears of owner Jim Crane at the negotiating table.

JV wasn't the only future hall-of-famer to win the award, which was announced Tuesday. Newly-retired Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols was named National League's equivalent.

