103-year-old qualifies for Guinness Book of World Records as oldest skydive

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Central Texas man has qualified for the Guinness Book of World Records for the oldest tandem skydive.
At 103 years and 180 days old, Al Blaschke, took the 14,000 foot leap with Skydive Spaceland San Marcos.
And it wasn't his first time skydiving.
He had that experience in 2017 to celebrate his 100th birthday.
