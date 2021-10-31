Parents of Texas A&M's A.J. Minter get a 'feel' of World Series experience

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) -- There are no nerves like postseason baseball nerves.Astros fans know all about this, as their team has played in the World Series three times in the past five years.But what's it like when your son is playing in the World Series?"Now when he pitches, I'm shaking from head to toe," Brenda Minter, mother of A.J. Minter, admitted to ABC13's Adam Winkler.Brenda and Danny Minter are A.J.'s proud parents. The former Texas A&M standout grew up in east Texas, and his family still calls the area home."He had a dream of pitching in the 9th inning with the bases loaded of the World Series," Danny Minter recalled.While their son is living out his dream on baseball's biggest stage, some of the Minters' friends in Texas are in a nightmare scenario - stuck between rooting for their favorite team or for A.J."We have a lot of friends that are Astro fans," Brenda explained. "But they tell me they're pulling for A.J. when he comes in.""We were just on the phone with a guy who is an Astros fan, but his son went to school with A.J.," Danny shared. "So he's pulling for the Astros, but he pulls for A.J. when he's pitching."In Friday's World Series Game 3, a contest during which A.J. pitched one inning and did not allow a hit, his father did suffer a hit.Danny broke a bone in his hand while cheering on his son and the Braves."Somewhere during all the celebrations, fist-pumping and high-fives, apparently I cracked a bone in my hand," Danny said. "I don't know when it happened, but it happened."While A.J.'s mother's hands are shaking from nerves during the World Series, his father's hand is shaking for a different reason.