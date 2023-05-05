'He killed his parents': Potential juror dismissed during day 4 of AJ Armstrong jury selection

As jury selection continues in the case of AJ Armstrong, four potential jurors were excused, and five have been asked to return.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five potential jurors in the A.J. Armstrong capital murder case made it through to the final round of jury selection after one-on-one questioning from prosecutors and Armstrong's attorneys, which lasted anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes each.

Four other men and women were excused from serving on the jury.

Of the five people who could still be selected were: two attorneys; two men who work in oil and gas; and a woman who is in the process of trying to open a cat café.

The woman described herself as "very agreeable," but, at one point, told prosecutors, "If I come to a conclusion one way or another, I'm not going to change my mind."

Assistant District Attorney John Jordan spent 25 minutes questioning her, but defense attorney Rick DeToto asked nothing after she stated she was "liberal-leaning."

One man asked to return described himself as having "strong" anti-gun convictions saying he believed it's "irresponsible when people don't lock up guns."

Dawn and Antonio Sr. were shot to death in July 2016 with a gun registered to Antonio, that he kept in his nightstand, investigators maintain. It was found on the kitchen counter next to a note that read, "I've been watching you for a long time," according to evidence shown in court.

A.J. Armstrong, who was 16 at the time, was arrested hours later and charged with capital murder. His first two trials, in March 2019 and October 2022, ended with hung juries.

The four people excused included a man whose cousin was represented by one of the attorneys on the Armstrong team; a grandmother who said she wouldn't earn a paycheck for an extended time if asked to serve; and a woman who works for the Attorney General investigating Medicare fraud and abuse.

Another man dismissed was the father of four, who admitted to prosecutors during questioning, "I don't know if I could be fair based off the fact that he's sitting in that chair," referring to Armstrong. "He killed his parents, in my mind, that's what I'm thinking."

There are 13 men and women left to question from Monday's initial big group panel. Next week, another round of potential jurors will be asked to report to the 178th District Court, and the process will start again. The final jury selection is set for May 31. Armstrong's third capital murder trial is set to start on June 5.

