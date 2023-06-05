AJ Armstrong's 3rd murder capital murder trial delayed until next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A.J. Armstrong arrived in court Monday morning for his third capital murder trial, which is now delayed until next week.

According to the judge, "an issue has developed outside the court's control."

The trial's opening arguments were set to begin at 10:30 a.m., but ABC13 learned about a half hour before that they would be delayed until next Monday, June 12.

Armstrong was first charged in the murders of his parents, Dawn and Antonio Sr, seven years ago, when he was 16 years old. The couple was found shot to death inside their southwest Houston home in July 2016.

Armstrong's first trial ended in a hung jury in 2019. His second trial also wrapped with a hung jury in 2022.

Now 23, Armstrong is a husband and father and set to face a third jury.

Over the last few weeks, more than 100 potential jurors have faced more than 150 hours of questioning during the jury selection process before selections were whittled down to 12 and four alternates.

Of the 10 men and six women, there are two Marines, engineers in the oil and gas industry, a retired teacher, a Space Center Houston worker, and therapists who work or have worked with mental health patients.

The jurors range in age from a 26-year-old man to a 65-year-old grandmother. There are four white women, two white men, four Hispanic men, two Hispanic women, two Black men, and two Asian men.

During opening arguments, prosecutors and the defense will each get 45 minutes to set up their cases.

The evidence that will be allowed in trial three includes:

Text messages between Armstrong and his parents, Armstrong and his mom, and Armstrong and his then-girlfriend, who is now his wife

Armstrong's statement to police

Armstrong's cell phone data extraction, such as screen and cell

Autopsy photos

The medical records of Josh Armstrong, AJ's older half brother

The evidence was seen in previous trials, but we're still waiting to learn if Judge Kelli Johnson will allow jurors to see a surveillance video clip that appears to show two men breaking into a gym owned by the Armstrongs in Bellaire and stealing two computer monitors, 12 days after the couple was killed.

The defense argues this is evidence there could be an "alternative perpetrator" since Armstrong was already in jail and charged. But prosecutors fired back, saying there's no connection between the robbery and the murders.

If found guilty, Armstrong will automatically be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.

