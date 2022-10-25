Jurors still deliberating fate of AJ Armstrong, accused of killing parents

A.J. walked out of court Monday surrounded by his grandmothers, girlfriend, family and friends, as jurors have yet to reach a verdict after their first day of deliberation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jurors in the A.J. Armstrong capital murder retrial spent their second day deliberating his fate in the case. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the jury, made up of six men and six women, had been deliberating for more than 10 hours.

A.J. is on trial for the second time, accused of killing his parents as they slept in the family's southwest Houston home in 2016. A.J. was only 16 years old at the time.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

RELATED: AJ Armstrong case: Grim evidence takes center stage in Houston courtroom at capital murder retrial

On Tuesday afternoon, jurors asked the judge to provide a full list of the 24 witnesses and the order in which they testified. They also asked to see the full testimony of three Houston police officers and the ADT alarm company representative.

Late Monday, the jury had asked to see the ADT alarm records.

The Armstrong's home security system has been a key piece of evidence in this case. The prosecution argues those alarm records prove the killer had to come from inside the house because there's no record of the doors or windows opening.

"There is no evidence those doors were ever opened," Ryan Trask told jurors during Monday's closing arguments.

But, A.J.'s attorneys say there are 77 instances where the alarm motion detectors logged incorrect data.

"A.J. deserves to have his future decided on something more than records that are garbage," said Chris Collings to the jury during his closing arguments.

In 2019, after 19 hours of deliberation, a jury ultimately could not decide whether A.J. was guilty or not guilty, and the judge declared a mistrial.

For this trial, the jury is sequestered. If they do not reach a verdict by the end of Tuesday, they will spend a second night away from their families. Their cell phones have been collected and the television has been removed from each hotel room, so jurors cannot do any independent research on the case.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED REPORTS:

'They were always happy': 2 of A.J. Armstrong's former coaches took stand on day 8 of the retrial

AJ Armstrong case: Grim evidence takes center stage in Houston courtroom at capital murder retrial

State rests in AJ Armstrong retrial after testimony on house alarm records from day of murders