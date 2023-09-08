The 23-year-old is still in the Harris County Jail awaiting transfer to prison, where he'll serve a life sentence. But, on Friday, he could appear in court to try to overturn his conviction.

AJ Armstrong set to appear in court Friday to appeal murder conviction in his parents' deaths

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The seven-year saga isn't over yet. Three weeks after a jury found him guilty of killing his parents, A.J. Armstrong will attempt to overturn his murder conviction on Friday.

ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer has covered this case since the morning of murders in 2016.

Armstrong is still in the Harris County Jail awaiting transfer to prison, where he'll serve his life sentence. But, on Friday, he's set to appear in court.

It's been just over three weeks since a jury decided Armstrong shot and killed his parents, Dawn and Antonio Sr., back in 2016.

The 23-year-old was handcuffed, fingerprinted, and put in a yellow jumpsuit, where we've seen him appear once in court because he's currently appealing his capital murder conviction. That's why Armstrong is back on the docket on Friday. ABC13 learned that he hired a new attorney to help him navigate that process, but we're still waiting for an update on where it stands.

Courtney Fischer has talked to several people connected to the case, and most of them thought Armstrong would have been moved into prison by now. She also reached out to the jail and to the Department of Corrections. Spokespersons at both facilities can't confirm when that's happening, and it hasn't yet been decided where in the state Armstrong will be housed.

Armstrong continues to have his family's support in the appeal process, and they maintain Armstrong is innocent.

