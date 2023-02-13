According to officials, the plane failed at takeoff at a private airfield and struck a train at the nearby railyard.

2 people transported after small aircraft crashes near railyard in NE Harris County, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A small aircraft reportedly crashed near a railyard in northeast Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said that deputies responded to where the Cessna 172H crashed near Beaumont Highway and Adlong Johnson Road.

According to officials, the plane failed at takeoff, then crashed into a train at the railyard.

The passenger and pilot aboard the plane were taken to hospital via Life Flight and the other by ambulance, HCSO says.

Their status is unclear at this time, officials said.

According to documents, the plane is registered to someone in the Katy area and was coming in from the Baytown area.