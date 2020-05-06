Traffic

400,000 recalled airbags still on Houston roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With so many of us staying at home, it is the perfect time to check your car for recalls.

According to SafeAirbags.com, 400,000 recalled Takata airbags are still on Houston roads.

A part inside the faulty airbag can explode when deployed, shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passenger. The airbags are in 19 different brands of vehicles including Chrysler, Ford, BMW, Mercedes, Honda, Land Rover, and Toyota.

To check to see if your car is affected, get your vehicle's VIN, then go online to safeairbags.com.

If your airbag is recalled, contact your local dealership for a free repair. Many dealerships can send a technician to your home or even offer "no touch" concierge service where they will pick up and drop off your car without any face-to-face interaction.

Dealerships here in Texas generally have the parts available and the repair can take as little as one hour.

