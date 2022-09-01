Freeport mom Turns to Ted after air conditioning stopped cooling

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- When the air conditioning at her mom's place stopped cooling during what went on record as the hottest July in Southeast Texas, Niora Simpson started making calls to get it fixed.

Simpson said her mom had a four-year warranty with Conn's for the AC window, and the company sent a repair crew to look at it on July 26.

"He said all that was wrong with it was it needed cleaning. I paid someone to clean it," Simpson said.

But Simpson said that didn't work, so she called Conn's again and again.

Repair crews drove from Houston to her mom's Freeport home seven times in late July and early August.

"It never got fixed," Simpson said.

When the additional home visits from Conn's didn't offer a permanent solution to get her air conditioner cooling again, the family Turned to Ted.

"We didn't know what else to do," Simpson said. "I told them, 'I was calling y'all,' and next thing I knew was they called me (and said) 'Well, we see where we've been there several times. We're gonna go ahead and switch it out.'"

The company told us in a statement, "At Conn's HomePlus, we are committed to delivering an excellent customer experience both through our in-store associates as well as our in-house repair service teams. We strive to resolve all inquiries to complete satisfaction and we are happy (Simpson's mom) is fully satisfied with the outcome."

Our Turn to Ted team was there when Simpson and her sister visited Conn's to pick out a new AC for their mom.

A few days later, we got proof their mom can once again feel the cold air on a hot day in August.

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends routinely replacing or cleaning air filters.

"Clogged, dirty filters reduce the amount of airflow and significantly reduce a system's efficiency. In addition, when airflow is obstructed, air can bypass the filter and deposit dirt directly into the evaporator coil and impair the coil's heat-absorbing capacity. Replacing a dirty, clogged filter with a clean one can lower your air conditioner's energy consumption by 5% to 15%," according to the Department of Energy.

