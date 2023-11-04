82-year-old thought son-in-law was in trouble before losing $17K to scammers using AI, family says

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- When a loved one is in trouble, it's a no-brainer to help them. That is why when an 82-year-old Sugar Land man got a call that he needed to bail his son-in-law out of jail, he didn't hesitate and went to the bank to withdraw money.

But it turns out the call may have been AI-generated, and unfortunately, the bad guys got away with thousands.

Eyewitness News looked into how easy these voice-cloning tricks have become.

"The phone rang, and I answered the phone, and he said this is Sgt. Matthew. Your son-in-law has been in a serious accident," Jerry, whose family requested to have him referred to by his first name only, said.

Oct. 21 is a day he'll never forget.

He said a man claiming to be with the San Antonio Police Department called, saying that since his son-in-law was at fault for a crash, he was in jail.

That's when Michael Trueblood got on the phone to explain his predicament, or so Jerry thought.

"He said, 'I heard Michael's voice. I thought I was talking to Michael,'" Tammy Trueblood, Jerry's daughter, said.

Jerry added that the caller told him he needed to get $9,500 cash to get Michael out, then an additional $7,500. So he went to the bank, got it, and waited for a courier driver at his and his wife's assisted living facility in Sugar Land.

Now, he's out $17,000.

Jerry might not be the last to lose thousands from something too genuine to be faked. Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., experts are offering ways you can avoid a costly trick.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.