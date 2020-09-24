Man wanted for robbing woman at gunpoint on sidewalk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need help identifying the man responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Sunday, Aug. 30, police responded to reports of a robbery in the 3500 block of Sage Road.

According to the victim, a small red vehicle stopped in the middle of the street and an unknown man exited from the driver's side of the vehicle with a handgun and demanded her property.

The woman described the suspect as a Black man, possibly in his 20s, with no facial hair, a slim build and a flat top hairstyle. She says he was wearing a gray top and gray shorts.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information on the suspect. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting an anonymous tip online.
