After months of A/C problems, woman Turns to Ted

Days after Harvey, Shari Poteet was exhausted.
Ripping out drywall and piling a lifetime on her kingwood curb had taken a toll.
"Our ceilings were the only thing saved, so we rebuilt from there," Poteet said.
When an air conditioning contractor helped a friend for free and offered to help her for a good deal too, she jumped.
"I called him and we set it up and within a week, you know he had all these workers in here doing stuff."
And in the sweltering days of late August, it should've been sweet relief.
"As soon as they air conditioning got going, it was just one problem after the next. I mean it didn't even last one day."
The contractors came back again and again. But none of the fixes - fixed it. Poteet says crews fixing other parts of her house noticed bare wires: proof of a bad installation. On top of that, she says a city of Houston inspector told her there was never a permit to do A/C work at her home. And then there were the leaks.
"I noticed all this molding on my wall and my windows and the wall was all wet," Poteet said.
The A/C wasn't draining right. Shari had had enough.
She felt like the company wasn't paying attention. They'd visited dozens of times to fix the problem, but nothing was getting fixed.
Arring's Air Conditioning paid to get it fixed hiring an electrician and a crew to repair the water damage. And just last week - months after all this started it finally passed city inspection.
Still have Harvey hassles? Turn to the Univ. of Houston's People's Law School. It's Saturday, Oct. 6 from 8:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Register by clicking here.
For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
SHARE:
By Ted Oberg
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)