Lanasa Moyer's home in Fort Bend County has been in her family for 50 years, and it never flooded until 2016.At that time, she used money from her flood insurance policy to cover the restoration. The family had just finished when Hurricane Harvey hit three days later."We had all of our furniture in containers," Moyer said. "So it was difficult to see it happen again."After the storm, she knew she would have to take matters into her own hands."Nobody's gonna protect us. Especially out here. We're out in the middle of nowhere," Moyer said. "My house means everything to my family, but I couldn't do it again. So we looked into inflatable water dams. We looked into anything we could do to protect the house. We came up with the levee."The Moyers built a 7-foot levee around their 5,000-square-foot home. She says while it was a difficult process, the sense of security is priceless."It looks completely different than it used to," Moyers said. "It is different, but it has a safe feeling now."