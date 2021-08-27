afghanistan war

'It's getting worse': Afghans running out of time to evacuate

Religious leaders are coming together to provide supplies that refugees will need, as well provide job assistance.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston faith leaders help Afghan refugees after Kabul bombing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As U.S. forces rush evacuations before the Aug. 31 deadline, Afghans hoping to evacuate are running out of time, while their families in Houston watch helplessly.

"It's getting worse and worse," said Afghan refugee, Naqibullah. "Yesterday was an explosion. There's another alert from the U.S. Embassy."

Naqibullah, who asked ABC13 not to use his last name for safety reasons, has been in touch with his family in Afghanistan.

They have been living at the Kabul airport, and although it's dangerous, so is going home.

"There was a letter dropped at my house, and they said they are going to kill my family and my parents because of my association with the U.S. Armed Forces," Naqibullah said.

WATCH: Afghan who's now in Houston fears worst for his family
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm 90% sure that I am not going to see them again," he said.



More than 1,000 Afghan refugees have resettled in Houston since the start of the war.

SEE RELATED STORY: Evacuations resume with new urgency after Kabul airport bombing as death toll now over 160

"Physically I'm here, but my mind is over there. I'm thinking, 'What will happen to them?' Everyone is worried, hopeless," said a refugee who asked to go by the name, Ahmad.

Nonprofits that usually get at least a month's notice to prepare for refugees are now finding they are coming only hours before they arrive.

"Some of them came with just two outfits because they were only allowed to bring a backpack," said Bibi Khan, the executive director of the An-Nisa Hope Center. "A family of eight or nine, just imagine, they have absolutely nothing to fall back on."

Religious leaders are coming together to provide supplies that refugees will need, as well provide job assistance.

"My great great grandparents came to this country almost 100 years ago, and it was fellow Americans who welcomed them," said Rabbi Brian Strauss with Congregation Beth Yeshurun. "The most repeated commandment is to not oppress the stranger because you, too, were strangers in the land of Egypt."

One reverend said this war is not a political issue.

"This is a human suffering issue and we're called to love our neighbors," said Rev. John Stephens with Chapelwood United Methodist Church.

"Tomorrow we're visiting 16 new families that came in within the last week," said Khan. "I don't think there's ever been a big influx happening this quickly. We usually have them coming in, but not in this way. I think there's about 30 families coming in each week now."

For updates on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexplosionafghanistan waru.s. & worldpoliticsafghanistanterror attack
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFGHANISTAN WAR
Official: ISIS-K could be capable of attacking US in 6 months
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
4 US citizens evacuated over Afghanistan's land border
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News