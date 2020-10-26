Affordable manufactured housing community to open in Conroe

A manufactured housing community is set to open in Conroe in spring 2021.
The community, known as Pine Acre Trails, will be located at 11055 Pine Acres Trails Blvd., Conroe, by the Conroe airport. It will be a lot-lease community, meaning residents can bring their own manufactured homes into the community.
The standard lot size will be 50 feet by 125 feet, beginning at $450 per month.
Harry Winslow and Kevin Mims, the chief operating officer and the president at GMI Management, respectively, who also own Deacon Baldy's Bar and Food Trucks in Magnolia, said their goal is to deliver safe, clean and affordable housing options to Montgomery County, breaking the negative stereotypes of trailer and mobile parks.
"A mobile home park is typically what you would find in Montgomery County," Mims said. "It is maybe asphalt road at best, tight spacing on homes, just not the same quality you would get in a brand-new subdivision. [We want to offer a] clean, spacious community that offers the same concrete roads that you can get out of a subdivision for a whole heck of a lot cheaper."
Mims and Winslow have been in the mobile home park business for about 15 years, and it has been difficult for "two small guys" to purchase the nicer mobile home parks because the price was too high, Mims said.
"So we looked into developing," he said.
Mims said he grew up in the area, attending Woodlands High School and moving back after he graduated from college, so the pair decided to think locally.
"It made sense to us to look at our backyard first," he said.
Mims said they looked at the affordable housing market in Texas and specifically in Montgomery County and realized there was a need for more.
"It became very evident that Montgomery County is in dire need of actual affordable housing, homes that are under $150,000," he said.
Videos from their Facebook page from early October show the land has been cleared of trees, though no structures appear to be in place yet. Once developed, the community will offer an on-site office and staff, walking trails, a fishing pond, up to 10 gigabytes of fiber internet, and a community soccer field and splashpad.
