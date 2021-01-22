Former home security tech admits to hacking into customer's surveillance cameras

DALLAS, Texas -- A former security technician faces up to five years in prison after admitting to authorities that he repeatedly hacked into home video camera feeds.
Telesforo Aviles, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to charges of computer fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.
Aviles worked for ADT security and accessed around 200 customer accounts more than 9,600 times, the FBI said.
"Mr. Aviles admits that contrary to company policy, he routinely added his personal email address to customers' "ADT Pulse" accounts, giving himself real-time access to the video feeds from their homes," U.S. Attorney spokesperson Erin Dooley said in a statement. "In some instances, he claimed he needed to add himself temporarily in order to "test" the system; in other instances, he added himself without their knowledge."
The incidents took place over a period of four and a half years.
ADT officials told the Dallas Morning News that the affected customers were alerted to the intrusions and that the company "deeply regrets" the incidents.
"This defendant, entrusted with safeguarding customers' homes, instead intruded on their most intimate moments," said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah in a statement. "We are glad to hold him accountable for this disgusting betrayal of trust."
"Mr. Aviles took note of which homes had attractive women, then repeatedly logged into these customers' accounts in order to view their footage for sexual gratification," authorities said. "Plea papers indicate he watched numerous videos of naked women and couples engaging in sexual activity inside their homes."
Authorities said the case is a reminder for people to practice 'cyber hygiene by reviewing authorized users and routinely changing passwords.
If you believe you've become a victim of cybercrime, you can contact the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at 1-800-225-5324.
