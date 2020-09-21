Coronavirus

Houston doctor dies of COVID-19: 'She could make any moment feel special'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston doctor who was diagnosed with COVID-19 this summer has died, according to her family.

Dr. Adeline Fagan, 28, was starting her second year of residency in Houston as an OB/GYN when she got sick in July.

According to a GoFundMe page created by her family, Fagan was mostly at the hospital delivering babies, but was doing a rotation in the ER and treating COVID-19 patients.

READ MORE: US nears 200,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths just 6 months after pandemic gripped nation

"That morning, she went into work feeling well and excited to see patients, but by the evening she began to feel under the weather," read the description on the GoFundMe page. "What started as intense flu-like symptoms escalated within the week to a hospital stay."

Fagan was treated with several different respiratory therapies and drugs. She then decided to begin an experimental drug, according to her family.

Fagan experienced complications and was hooked up to oxygen machines for weeks.

READ ALSO: Man from The Woodlands stuck in Turkey hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

"Before we could see if this new drug was effective, her lungs could no longer support her," said her family.

Fagan's family says they're unclear when and where she was exposed to the virus.

Fagan is originally from Syracuse, New York. You can visit her GoFundMe page to help her family with funeral costs.

As of Sunday afternoon, the CDC has reported 697 health care workers have died from COVID-19.
