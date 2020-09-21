Houston doctor dies of COVID-19: 'She could make any moment feel special'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston doctor who was diagnosed with COVID-19 this summer has died, according to her family.Dr. Adeline Fagan, 28, was starting her second year of residency in Houston as an OB/GYN when she got sick in July.According to a, Fagan was mostly at the hospital delivering babies, but was doing a rotation in the ER and treating COVID-19 patients."That morning, she went into work feeling well and excited to see patients, but by the evening she began to feel under the weather," read the description on the GoFundMe page. "What started as intense flu-like symptoms escalated within the week to a hospital stay."Fagan was treated with several different respiratory therapies and drugs. She then decided to begin an experimental drug, according to her family.Fagan experienced complications and was hooked up to oxygen machines for weeks."Before we could see if this new drug was effective, her lungs could no longer support her," said her family.Fagan's family says they're unclear when and where she was exposed to the virus.Fagan is originally from Syracuse, New York. You canto help her family with funeral costs.As of Sunday afternoon, the CDC has reported 697 health care workers have died from COVID-19.