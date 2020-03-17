Coronavirus

Action 13: Connecting your questions with answers

We know you have questions surrounding the world we're now in with COVID-19 and the problems it's creating. We want to help connect you with answers. Browse through some of the questions we know you have and submit your own using the form below.

You can also browse our most recent Action 13 stories on the Action 13 landing page.

Q: Are there state resources available for unemployment?

A: Possibly. Check with the state using its website here, where you apply online for Medicaid, SNAP food benefits and other benefits. There's also a special section of the Texas Workforce website that might be helpful here.

Q: What about rent? I heard that evictions are suspended.

A: Evictions for HUD-owned apartments are suspended, but others are still up to the owner and municipality. If you can't work out an agreement with your landlord, the city of Houston offers some tips on dealing with rent issues. Harris County has suspended evictions for at least 30 days. Reporter Nick Natario spoke to the Houston Apartment Association and got other answers you can read on this page.

Q: My Texas vehicle registration is expiring. Do I still have to go out and get an inspection?

A: Not at the moment, but you will when things calm down a bit. Read more here from reporter Katherine Whaley.

Q: I own a small business and am suffering because of all the closures. Is there any federal or state help available?


A: The Small Business Administration is offering loans for businesses who are suffering. You can read more here.
