Weather

Get the ABC13/AccuWeather app for minute-by-minute forecasting today!

Search for AccuWeather in the App store or Google Play
ABC13 has partnered with AccuWeather to help you stay connected to the best in weather! The ABC13 Weather app is switching to the award-winning free ABC13/AccuWeather app featuring the new AccuWeather MinuteCast®, the leading minute-by-minute precipitation forecast, hyper-localized to your exact street address. AccuWeather offers the weather with the same Superior Accuracy™ and immersive experience across Android and iPhone.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Switching is easy. Simply download the free ABC13/AccuWeather app today to receive up-to-the-minute weather alerts for your region.




ABC13 and AccuWeather offer MinuteCast, providing the only global minute-by-minute precipitation forecast for the Houston area, right down to your street address. This feature is available for over a dozen countries on three continents.

The app's pleasing design lets you take advantage of your mobile device to present weather data in customizable ways. The app also offers pinpoint location forecasts and saved favorite locations for quick forecasting. AccuWeather's hourly, daily and 15-day forecasts can be integrated with your calendar with localized weather for more than 3 million locations.



Download the free ABC13/AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherfloodingheatsnowstormrainappsevere weatherheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
Suspect arrested with swastika on head after 3 killed, deputies say
Abbott will halt property tax levels of cities who defund police
Applications open tomorrow for funding for small businesses
Fire erupts in oil tank at Chevron Pasadena Refinery
Suspect who stole car with 2-year-old inside on the run
Thousands of Texans stopped learning during the pandemic
Show More
DWTS reveals premiere date, announces pro dancers
Teachers ordered back to Cy-Fair campuses Tuesday
Houston portion of this freeway named most dangerous in US
Used cars in high demand amid coronavirus pandemic
Trump to pardon women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony
More TOP STORIES News