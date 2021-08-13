Shooting that left 1 man dead off Washington may have been accidental, police say

Central officers are at a shooting scene 3900 Washington. Adult male transported to the hospital. 202 pic.twitter.com/nIwn29WWlG — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 12, 2021

Male at the scene advised the shooting was accidental. Investigation underway. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 13, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed in shooting west of downtown that police are investigating as an accidental discharge.Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Washington Avenue near Center Street before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.A man in his 20s died while being taken to the hospital, police said. Officers took a witness and the alleged shooter, both also men in their 20s, in for questioning.Police say the shooter appeared to have negligently discharged a gun in the apartment."The shooter is cooperating. He is downtown talking to us," Detective Charles Lamont said. "At the moment, it currently does appear to be a negligent discharge, and possibly an accident."The detective said the district attorney's office will likely present evidence collected to a grand jury, allowing them to decide whether or not to file charges.Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved. All three men are from San Antonio, and the shooter had only lived at the apartments for a couple months, police said.