Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel says he wants to see this genre get more love

Late night TV star Jimmy Kimmel returns for his fourth turn as host of the Oscars this Sunday.

While the winners walk away with a trophy, Kimmel says hosts do not receive a special thanks from the Academy.

"You get nothing, honestly, you get nothing," said Kimmel. "I was thinking about this today. The only thing I really have to commemorate my three hosting jobs, and now my fourth one, is the identification badge that hangs around my neck. That's the only thing. They don't give me an Oscar. There's not a pin or anything like that."

Kimmel does get the honor of introducing the stars who ultimately will go on to win Hollywood's biggest award. Kimmel spends hours watching the nominated movies each year, even the short films.

He says the Academy usually gets it right, but there is a genre that he feels gets overlooked on Oscar night.

"The comedies are movies that don't get the credit that they deserve. I think that it would be nice if there was more room for comedy at the Oscars, but other than that, I have no complaints," Kimmel told ABC13.

Of course, as a comedian by trade, Kimmel will provide plenty of laughs on Sunday. Kimmel says having the stars in the audience while he's making jokes about them is not unnerving in the least.

"There's a little thrill when you make a joke, like last year when Nicole Kidman was in the audience, and I said something to the effect of, you know, those videos, those movies that run before you see a movie. I said, 'Thank you, Nicole, for working so hard to convince people who are already in the theater to come to the theater,' and it is just fun to see the immediate reaction from the person that you are joking about. It makes it a lot more entertaining for me," said Kimmel.

But it's not all fun and games. Kimmel begins writing his material even before he gets the nod to be the host. And like a good pitchman, Kimmel left us with this.

"Don't forget the Oscars are an hour early this year and Daylight Saving so, it is probably the most important thing that you should take away from the news," said Kimmel.