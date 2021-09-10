bomb threat

Texas Right to Life office in Bellaire evacuated after bomb threat

The threat comes amid Gov. Greg Abbott's new "heartbeat bill" which bans abortions after six weeks.
EMBED <>More Videos

Texas Right to Life office in Bellaire evacuated after bomb threat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Employees at a Texas Right to Life office in Bellaire had to briefly evacuate after a bomb threat Friday, according to the Bellaire Police Department.

RELATED STORY: Planned Parenthood seeks restraining order against Texas Right to Life


Officers were called to the 4500 block of Bissonnet at about 10:15 a.m. after the nonprofit received an emailed bomb threat. One of their websites was even taken down in an apparent targeted internet attack.

SEE RELATED: Texas' abortion law enacted in 'open defiance of the Constitution,' US AG says of lawsuit
While at the scene, the police department said officers noticed a U.S. Postal Service employee delivering what was deemed a suspicious package. That's when officers cleared the offices and building.

The Houston Police Department's bomb squad was called. Technicians evaluated the package with an X-ray and found the contents were otherwise harmless.

Bellaire police were continuing their investigation.

According to Bellaire Chief Onesimo Lopez, making a bomb threat is considered a Class A misdemeanor "Terroristic Threat" that is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail.

"Texas Right to Life did the right thing in contacting the police," said Lopez. "It was fortunate that our officers were on scene when the suspicious package was delivered, and we appreciate the occupants of the building working with police to quickly clear out in the event that this was an actual bomb."


The threat against Right to Life comes in the midst of the national conflict over the Texas abortion ban, which has drawn a federal lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice. Right to Life, a nonprofit, was instrumental in pushing legislation under Senate Bill 8 through the Texas Legislature and the eventual signing into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

WATCH: Sugar Land TikToker helps take down abortion reporting website
EMBED More News Videos

Texas Right to Life designed a site for people to anonymously report abortions, but a Texas teen garnered millions of viewers and crashed the site. Why she says she is fighting for women.



SEE RELATED STORIES:
Texas' abortion law enacted in 'open defiance of the Constitution,' US AG says of lawsuit
With Texas abortion ban in effect, focus turns to medication abortion
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimetexas politicsabortionplanned parenthoodhouston police departmentbomb threatwomen's health
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOMB THREAT
Man who claimed to have bomb near US Capitol held in jail
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Cannonball find unearths forgotten history in downtown Houston
Man threatens to bomb Texas bank during robbery, FBI says
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News