Texas Right to Life office in Bellaire evacuated after bomb threat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Employees at a Texas Right to Life office in Bellaire had to briefly evacuate after a bomb threat Friday, according to the Bellaire Police Department.Officers were called to the 4500 block of Bissonnet at about 10:15 a.m. after the nonprofit received an emailed bomb threat. One of their websites was even taken down in an apparent targeted internet attack.While at the scene, the police department said officers noticed a U.S. Postal Service employee delivering what was deemed a suspicious package. That's when officers cleared the offices and building.The Houston Police Department's bomb squad was called. Technicians evaluated the package with an X-ray and found the contents were otherwise harmless.Bellaire police were continuing their investigation.According to Bellaire Chief Onesimo Lopez, making a bomb threat is considered a Class A misdemeanor "Terroristic Threat" that is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail."Texas Right to Life did the right thing in contacting the police," said Lopez. "It was fortunate that our officers were on scene when the suspicious package was delivered, and we appreciate the occupants of the building working with police to quickly clear out in the event that this was an actual bomb."The threat against Right to Life comes in the midst of the national conflict over the Texas abortion ban, which has drawn a federal lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice. Right to Life, a nonprofit, was instrumental in pushing legislation under Senate Bill 8 through the Texas Legislature and the eventual signing into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.