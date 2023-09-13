Abdul Wasi Safi, living in Houston, was granted asylum after being detained for attempting to enter the U.S. without proper documentation in 2022.

'I can't express it in words': Afghan native living in Houston granted asylum following detainment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A native of Afghanistan who helped the United States during the war in his home country has been granted asylum in the United States.

Abdul Wasi Safi had been detained for attempting to enter the U.S. without proper documentation last year.

Sami-Ullah Safi, his brother, spoke with ABC13 Wednesday afternoon about Abdul's history with the United States.

"His job was to gather intelligence and share it with the U.S. military," Sami-Ullah said of his brother's military service.

He told Eyewitness News Abdul tried to come here when the war ended in 2021 but was unable to get out of Afghanistan.

Abdul stayed there until conditions became unsafe.

"They started going after whoever served with the U.S. military," Sami-Ullah said of the Taliban.

Abdul then went from Afghanistan to Brazil and then to Panama before arriving at the southern border of the United States in September 2022.

He stayed in jail until the issue was brought to the White House by Sami-Ullah and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, which led to his release earlier this year.

Abdul was under house arrest at his brother's home in Houston, but that's over as a result of being granted asylum.

"I can't express it in words," Sami-Ullah said of the joy he feels. "It's definitely a big relief."

