Careers

ABC13's virtual job fair is helping Texans get back to work

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Eyewitness News weekly virtual job fair is helping Texans get back to work.

Ann Kidney, a former NYPD officer, said she's back doing what she loves - helping others.

"It's nice to talk to people," Kidney said. "You find out a little bit about them. I've talked to many New Yorkers that have moved here."

Kidney is one of 19 new employees at the Residential Recycling and Refuse of Texas.

"I really thought, at that time, it was going to be really difficult finding a job, and then, the job fair helped a lot," Kidney said.

She's not alone with that thought process. One of Kidney's coworkers, Vicki Monnich, said someone told her about ABC13's job fair, so she applied and got the position.

"It actually feels very good to be back at work," Monnich said. "The ladies I work with are great. I love the company I work for."

On Thursday, ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions to feature more than 200 jobs, with some paying $30 an hour.



"These employers are ready to conduct interviews," Workforce Solutions spokesperson Michelle Castrow said. "They are ready to start as early as Monday morning."

Kidney and Monnich said they know how quickly some employers are willing to move.

"Keep applying," Monnich said. "Work your resume, hit up job fairs and put yourself out there."

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonjobs hiringjob faircovid 19 pandemicjobs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
Storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
Show More
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
150 'Santas' take to jet skis to help children in foster care
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Visitation scheduled for 36-year HPD vet who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News