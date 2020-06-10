ABC13's Conversations for Change with Melanie & Chauncy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --death at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers has started a new conversation about civil rights and racial inequality across the world.ABC13 anchors and hosts of the, Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover recap what they shared with community leaders, as well as share their very personal thoughts and some first-hand experiences dealing with racism in America.The death of George Floyd has sparked a historic movement, but the two say they still hope for change.