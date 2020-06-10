black lives matter

ABC13's Conversations for Change with Melanie & Chauncy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Floyd's death at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers has started a new conversation about civil rights and racial inequality across the world.

ABC13 anchors and hosts of the Virtual Town Hall: Police and Our Communities of Color, Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover recap what they shared with community leaders, as well as share their very personal thoughts and some first-hand experiences dealing with racism in America.

The death of George Floyd has sparked a historic movement, but the two say they still hope for change.

