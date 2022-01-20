job fair

With millions heading to Houston's spaceport, here's how you can break into the aerospace industry

ABC13 virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the state announced millions of dollars in grants to support the spaceport in Houston, ABC13 has a way for you to land a job in the aerospace industry.

At 11:30 a.m., ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair.

In addition to jobs, we'll have a way for you to enter a certification program where you can get a job in a few months in the aerospace industry.

BayTech has partnered with San Jacinto College to offer the program. Students can learn how to be a composite manufacturing technician or basic electrical technician.

During our virtual event, we'll explain more about the program, and how you can apply.

The aerospace industry in Southeast Texas received a boost a week ago when Gov. Greg Abbott announced $5 million in grants to help the spaceport in Houston.

Right now, construction is underway at Ellington Airport to develop the spaceport. We'll also have dozens of other jobs in the Houston area, with some paying upwards of $25 an hour.

To participate, look for the live video on our website or wherever you stream ABC13. Workforce Solutions recruiters will take applications on social media, email, or on the state's jobs website.

There's also the ABC13 viewer hotline. You can call and receive free career advice, including resume help, practice interviews, learn about adult education or childcare scholarships.

The ABC13 viewer hotline is (713) 243-6663. To view the jobs, go to the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

For updates on employment, hiring and job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
