More than 260 jobs up for grabs during ABC13's virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for work or considering going back to school, ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday with more than 200 positions and information about returning to learning.

For more than seven months, ABC13 has partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a weekly job fair. This week's job fair will kick off at 3 p.m.

It'll be streamed on ABC13.com and our streaming app, which can be found on Roku and Amazon's FireTV.

During the 30-minute event, Workforce Solutions recruiters will be taking applications and calls to help job seekers.

There are more than 260 positions, including some in retail, radio, and several substitute teacher positions with pay ranging from $10 to $22 an hour. To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the As Seen on ABC13 section.

If you're interested, have a resume ready or create a free profile on the state's job website.

During the event, Eyewitness News will also speak with Workforce Solutions about returning to school. Many Houston-area schools are accepting applications for the next semester, which starts next month.

You have time to apply, but experts said candidates should start the process now in order to find a program and possible financial aid.

