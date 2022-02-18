Three and Out: Coaches Lance Berkman, Jose Cruz Jr. headline college baseball opening weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As college baseball season returns this weekend, a couple of Houston-area legends take center stage as first-time head coaches leading major programs.MLB great Jose Cruz Jr., out of Bellaire High School, takes over at his alma mater Rice University and tries to resurrect the proud program. Meanwhile Astros great and fellow Rice product Lance Berkman makes his debut as Houston Baptist University head coach.Get the inside story on "Three and Out" with ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Adam Winkler, plus why Astros fans should pay attention to the timeline in the MLB work stoppage and a breakdown of the University of Houston football schedule release.