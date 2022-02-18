baseball

Three and Out: Coaches Lance Berkman, Jose Cruz Jr. headline college baseball opening weekend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Three and Out takes a look at college baseball opening weekend in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As college baseball season returns this weekend, a couple of Houston-area legends take center stage as first-time head coaches leading major programs.

MLB great Jose Cruz Jr., out of Bellaire High School, takes over at his alma mater Rice University and tries to resurrect the proud program. Meanwhile Astros great and fellow Rice product Lance Berkman makes his debut as Houston Baptist University head coach.


Get the inside story on "Three and Out" with ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Adam Winkler, plus why Astros fans should pay attention to the timeline in the MLB work stoppage and a breakdown of the University of Houston football schedule release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonuniversity of houstonrice universitymlbbaseballhouston astroscollege
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BASEBALL
Jury finds ex-Angels staffer guilty in death of pitcher Tyler Skagg
MLB spring training fails to start on time for first time since 1995
Astros' Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan are expecting a baby
'Rally Nuns' run in Archdiocese's 5K to support catholic education
TOP STORIES
19-year-old arrested in murder of boy shot while grabbing coat
Multiple fatal crashes reported within minutes of each other
TikTok accused of being possibly used for human trafficking
Biden says US believes Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine
Houston couple indicted in 'horrifying' beating death of 8-year-old
SCOTUS to review controversial "remain in Mexico" asylum policy
Spring ISD to launch English language program for bilingual students
Show More
Some HISD parents hold protest over mask mandates
13 Investigates tracks how much you'll pay years after 2021 freeze
Groundbreaking 'South Pacific' still 'story that needs to be told'
Close call! Boy using phone falls down storage hole, saved by boxes
Boater lost in California channel rescued after seal encounter
More TOP STORIES News