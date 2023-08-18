Even for folks who are used to the heat, we can agree this summer has been hotter than hot. And some of our neighbors have been going through it with no A/C.

'Nothing's done': Action 13 steps in after man says A/C hadn't worked properly in more than a year

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Even for folks who are used to the heat, we can agree this summer has been hotter than hot. And some of our neighbors have been going through it with no A/C.

A viewer who rents an apartment at a senior living facility in Spring reached out to ABC13, fed up after saying it would get unbearably hot each afternoon in his apartment.

"I don't know what else to do, and that's why I called you guys," Jaime Silva explained.

Silva was beyond frustrated, telling ABC13 the A/C in his apartment at Spring Trace Senior Living had not worked properly in more than a year.

While some cool air would come out at times, it was not near enough to stay cool.

"It has gotten up to 90-92 degrees in here," Silva said.

At those temperatures, he's incredibly uncomfortable, but his main concern is for his adult daughter with special needs.

"If she gets too hot, she starts to have seizures. I explained this downstairs to them, and it goes in and comes out. Nothing's done," Silva explained.

Since June 2022, Silva said he had made multiple requests for the A/C to be fixed and said apartment maintenance crews had come out several times, even changing out parts, but it would still be hot.

He said maintenance crews told him they didn't know to fix it.

"When I asked them if they can bring a professional, they told me that they are not allowed to bring anybody from the outside," Silva said.

When ABC13 reached out to FDI Management Group about this issue, they said they would send a qualified A/C company out. Three days later, a new A/C unit was installed. Finally - cool air for this man and his daughter.

If you're in a similar situation, here's what you should do:

First off, make sure you are current on your rent.

Then, send a notice to your landlord letting them know you have a problem that is affecting your health and safety. It is best to send this notice by certified mail with a return receipt requested.

From there, your landlord has a reasonable time, typically seven days, to make a diligent effort to fix it.

If you are unsure where to start when it comes to writing a repair request letter, you can use this template provided by TexasLawHelp.org.

