Society

Banding Together: Katy residents share a communal spirit in this ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Tradition, located in Katy since 2002, is legendary for its family recipes, massive hamburgers, and award-winning chicken friend steak!

In this edition of the ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom, people who live and work in Katy discuss their favorite things in the area, in addition to sharing why Katy residents come together in times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit KatyTexasTradition for more on Texas Tradition.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykatyabc13 plus katy
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families of city workers who died of COVID-19 issue warning
Man killed ex while she was lying with daughter, police say
New photos show heartbreaking final days of HFD captain
City slows spread with 'COVID-19 contact tracing on steroids'
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Fort Bend Co. planning alternate sites to treat virus patients
Former deputy to be reinstated after he was acquitted
Show More
More storms Wednesday, watching a tropical low in the Gulf
ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom: Big hearts in Fulshear
Preparing for severe weather during the COVID-19 pandemic
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
More TOP STORIES News