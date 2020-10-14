abc13 plus asiatown

Asiatown took hit over COVID-19 rumors, but business is back

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Business owners in Chinatown say they are finally seeing an increase in customers after months of working together to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's no mystery that every business in the Houston area has suffered this year, but those in Asiatown have been hurt especially hard due to unfounded rumors about the virus.

"Houston's Chinatown actually took a very big hit through some unfounded rumors about an unconfirmed case in a supermarket that was later dispelled," explained Jerry Chen, the owner of Aqua S, an ice cream shop on Bellaire Boulevard. "However, that fear mongering really pushed Chinese people from the community and took away a lot of revenue and businesses."

READ MORE: Houston's Asiatown: One of the largest in the country
EMBED More News Videos

Have you ever been to Houston's Asiatown? It's one of the largest in the country, with hundreds of delicious restaurants and unique shops!



The rumors started in early January, before officials believe the pandemic hit the Houston area.

Although the first cases of the virus were reported for China, there was no evidence that Asiatown would have been more dangerous than other parts of Houston.

"It was a little heartbreaking to see division caused by something we should have bonded over," Chen said.

Local businesses and community leaders then began working together to increase education and awareness about the virus.

"We introduced a lot of healthy education, washing hands," explained Chi-mei Lin, the CEO of the Chinese Community Center. "We print out those flyers and send them to apartment complexes."

Over the months, the area has still faced challenges due to coronavirus restrictions and fears, but the initial rumors have been dispelled and business owners said they are seeing big increases in business, both for sit-down meals and take-home options.

"This is a very walkable plaza area," Chez explained. "I think it's time for people to be respectful of the pandemic while still enjoying life to the fullest."

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonbusinesssmall businessabc13 pluscoronavirus pandemicpandemicabc13 plus asiatownrestaurantrestaurantscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS ASIATOWN
These are the must-see spots in Asiatown
Asiatown has the city's sweetest desserts!
PopFancy puts gourmet spin on ice pops
Take a tour! Asiatown's supermarkets offer unique food finds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
Storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
Show More
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
150 'Santas' take to jet skis to help children in foster care
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Visitation scheduled for 36-year HPD vet who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News