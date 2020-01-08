abc13 plus alvin

Elita Loresca brings ABC13+ to Pomona Elementary in Alvin ISD

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Meteorologist Elita Loresca stopped by WINGS Academy at Pomona Elementary in Alvin ISD to spend time with the students and teach them all about the weather.

Both students and faculty had a chance to ask her many questions about working at ABC13, including how she prepares for a TV broadcast. A few students and one teacher had the opportunity to deliver the weather by forecasting in front of their peers as well.

ABC13 would like to thank WINGS Academy at Pomona Elementary for welcoming Elita during this fun, interactive presentation.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13'+ Facebook page.
