Comic raises money for teachers at EaDo comedy club

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Corey Evans doesn't get nervous while performing stand-up comedy in front of his peers.

As a seventh grade teacher, he's grown a pretty tough skin.

"I've been teaching for about six years and I've been a stand-up comic for about six years," he explained. "So, I've always been a teacher and a comedian at the same time."

Evans, who goes by another name in the classroom, decided to combine his two loves and help others in the process.

His comedy showcase "On a School Night?" at The Secret Group in EaDo raises money for local teachers and students.

"I teach students with special needs, so I have a lot of sensory things that my students might need," explained recipient Nicole Anders, who teaches at Longfellow Elementary.

Evans is part of a growing comedy scene in the area.

The Secret Group opened three years ago.

"There were something like 15 clubs in the 80s and then it went down to two comedy clubs a few years ago when we opened, so there was sort of this vacuum," explained GM and owner Stephen Brandau.

Local comics now perform at the venue every night.

"We have probably 200 to 300 active comics in Houston, so clearly there's a lot of talent there," Brandau said.

For more information, you can visit their website.

You can find Anders' Amazon Wish List here.

