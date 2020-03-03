JJ Watt and family show off acting chops in Subway ad

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- JJ Watt and his family are showing off their acting chops in a new Subway commercial.And when we say family, we mean mom and dad, too!In the 15-second spot, Watt and his brothers TJ and Derek, who also play in the NFL, end up arguing over their favorite Subway sandwiches.But leave it to their mom, Connie, to settle things between the boys with a stern "Knock it off!"You don't have to tell the Watt boys twice!The commercial was to promote Subway's 'buy one footlong, get a second one free' deal.The offer is only good on the app or online.Since we're talking about food, take a lunch break and watch the Watts in the hilarious spot.