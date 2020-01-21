Society

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reveals luxurious wedding details

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tim Tebow is a married man.

The former NFL quarterback married former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The couple shared their love story with People magazine. They exchanged vows in a sunset ceremony in front of guests at a resort in the bride's home country of South Africa.

The sports commentator says he wrote his own vows - mixing traditional lines with personal messages.

The ceremony reportedly mixed American and South African customs.

Tebow and Nel-Peters got engaged in 2018.

