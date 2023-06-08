Want to work outside? ABC13 job fair features ways to land a position in the outdoors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- June is known as National Great Outdoors month, and if you want a way to work outside, we have an opportunity for you with our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair.

A National Parks Service report shows outdoor recreation contributed more than $412 billion to the U.S. economy annually. The report also found the outdoor recreation industry provided over 4.5 million jobs across the country.

During Thursday's job fair with Workforce Solutions, we'll have the president and CEO of the Student Conservation Association. The organization is accepting applications for their summer youth conservation program that starts June 26.

We'll also feature several immediate hire positions. If you apply during our job fair, you could land an interview in days.

Some of the jobs are in the medical, retail, and education industries. To see the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

If you're interested in any of the jobs, you can apply through the website, or you can contact the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

