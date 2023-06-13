Find the live, local news you expect from ABC13 Houston, in a brand-new app!

ABC13 Houston's news and weather app for iPhone and Android gets a makeover

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Houston's #1 news and weather app just got even better!

The ABC13 app provides the latest breaking news and weather with alerts customized for you! Get more live video than ever before with the 24/7 live stream.

HOME

- ABC13's 24/7 live stream is always near the top of the app

- Breaking news and weather alerts also appear at the top of the screen

- Stay up-to-date on the biggest stories happening in the Houston area and beyond

WATCH

- All of ABC13's live streams are available in one place

- Looking for videos that aired in a newscast or entire newscasts you might have missed? Find those under the "videos" tab

- Use picture in picture to watch video while you use other apps on your phone

EXPLORE

- Find a news story by entering a keyword into the search bar

- Browse news by topic, including 13 Investigates, Texas True Crime, Localish and more!

WEATHER

- Easily choose your locations to get hourly conditions and 7-day forecast

- Get real-time radar maps along with detailed weather information

- Get weather and traffic alerts for severe conditions so you're always up-to-date before you go

MY NEWS

- Stay informed on stories that matter to you by choosing topics you care about

-"My News" builds a unique feed just for you based on interests and locations you choose

- Choose customized alerts for topics and locations you care about, from entertainment news to sports updates and everything in between