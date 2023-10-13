ABC13 Game of the Week: Columbus and Hitchcock enter clash of titans each 7-0 in 2023

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- The much-anticipated matchup between two of the top 3A-Division 1 programs is finally here.

The Columbus High School Cardinals (7-0) are undefeated and ranked second in the state by Dave Campbell's Texas Football. At the same time, the Hitchcock High School Bulldogs (7-0) are also undefeated and ranked not too far behind at No. 4.

The Cardinals and Bulldogs meet in ABC13's Game of the Week, with the winner having the inside track to win District 12 championship of Class 3A-D1.

A deeper look will show similarities that further point out just how much these two teams are evenly matched.

Columbus has outscored its opponents 347-96 in their seven wins. Hitchcock's offense outscored their opponents 356-110. Both teams have very talented quarterbacks that have already garnered interest from colleges as high school juniors.

The Cardinals' Aaron Schobel is committed to Baylor University, while the Bulldogs' Lloyd Jones III has an offer from Texas Tech.

Hitchcock is the defending Class 3A state champions in basketball, and all five starters on the court play on the football team - all having received NCAA Division I football offers.

The Cards' head coach is Columbus alum Matt Schobel, who played college football with the TCU Horned Frogs before playing for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL.

Tune in or stream Eyewitness News broadcasts throughout the afternoon as we preview the showdown live from Bulldog Stadium. Also, stay tuned to Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. when we'll show you how the winner of two football titans made it out.

